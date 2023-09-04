Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: COVID-19 vaccine nasal drops

Covid 19
Covid 19(WMC)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Getting immunized from COVID-19 could soon be as simple as using nasal spray.

Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis are working on nasal drops that could be key to stopping the transmission of the virus before it enters the body.

There are two main advantages of a nasal spray instead of a shot in the arm. There are no needles involved, and nasal spray triggers an immune response in the nose and upper airway.

“A systemic injection, like mRNA, will augment antibodies in the blood, not so much in the lung. Airway vaccination, nasal vaccination, augments antibodies in the nose and airways. And that’s a better defense,” says Dr. David Curiel, an oncologist at Washington University in St. Louis.

Without using mRNA, researchers are targeting fiber proteins in the virus.

“We’re trying to engineer these proteins so that we can infect the nose even better than our present vaccine,” Dr. Curiel explained.

The nasal drop vaccine is also quickly adaptable, so it can be quickly modified to match new variants that emerge of the COVID-19 virus.

The nasal drops are already being manufactured in India, Europe, and Japan and should be ready to be presented to the FDA in the United States by the end of 2023.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Jarrettin Jackson ll
WBRSO: Arrest warrant issued in Port Allen High shooting Friday night
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

When the injury is severe, doctors need to build up tissue or bone as a sort of anchor for the...
YOUR HEALTH: Cuff augmentation gets Randy back on the horse farm
Your Health: Cuff Augmentation Gets Randy Back on the Horse Farm
YOUR HEALTH: Cuff augmentation gets Randy back on the horse farm
Your Health: Flame Retardant Exposure Increases Childhood Anxiety
YOUR HEALTH: Flame retardant exposure increases childhood anxiety
New research now sheds light on the connection between exposure to toxic chemicals in the womb...
YOUR HEALTH: Flame retardant exposure increases childhood anxiety