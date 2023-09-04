Facebook
WBR School Board releases details about future safety measures following shooting at football game

Deputies responded to a shooting at Port Allen High School in Louisiana during a sporting event Friday night.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge School Board has released new details about future safety measures following a shooting at a football game.

The shooting happened Friday, September 1, during the game between Port Allen High School and Brusly High School.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Ja’Kobe Queen, 16, was killed in the shooting. A second victim, Brasia Davis, 28, was injured.

School officials released the following statement, addressing future safety measures and other steps that are being taken in response to the violence:

