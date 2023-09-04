WBR School Board releases details about future safety measures following shooting at football game

When West Baton Rouge high school students return to campus on Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday, they will be greeted by additional law enforcement and trauma response teams that include additional social workers and support for students impacted by the shooting at the Port Allen High/Brusly High football game on Friday night.

“We want parents to be assured that their kids will be safe in WBR schools, so out of an abundance of caution, we are increasing the law enforcement presence at high schools,” said Superintendent Chandler Smith. “This is in addition to our Zero Eyes security system, which detects anyone with a firearm or metal weapon in any school, and immediately notifies both school security personnel and law enforcement. We have had Zero Eyes in our schools for more than two years.”

The West Baton Rouge School Board is also providing additional mental health personnel for the high school students and staff who want or need assistance in dealing with this tragedy, along with an easy QR code that can be found on the WBR Schools website and on its social media for other mental health resources.

In addition, the school system is working closely with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office on the investigation and on additional security measures to be implemented at games and school functions in the future.

“We will initiate the use of scanners and very limited, secured entries at all games, and we will have an increased law enforcement presence at games going forward,” said Superintendent Smith. “We are heart-broken for the families of the shooting, and continue to pray for all involved and for our WBR community,” Smith said. “The West Baton Rouge community is strong and united, and we will get through this tragedy.”

He said the schools have interpersonal coping skills programs in place, and that will be increased through the school system partnership with the Capturing Kids’ Hearts program.

“We also will reach out to local organizations and agencies to work with them on activities and initiatives to help our students recognize that violence is not the answer and will destroy their lives,” Superintendent Smith said.