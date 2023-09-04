Facebook
UnitedHealthcare notifying Louisiana customers of data security breach

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (KPLC) - UnitedHealthcare (“UHC”) has reported that a data security incident may have put some personal health information of certain Louisiana residents at risk.

On December 29, 2022, UHC says they discovered an unauthorized third party managed to access a UHC broker portal limited to certain parts of the business. Law enforcement was notified and an investigation into the matter was conducted.

On February 3, 2023, UHC says they were able to confirm that the unauthorized party accessed information from the portal while attempting to divert funds intended for agents and/or brokers. Through its investigation, UHC determined the unauthorized third party was able to access certain personal information between December 1, 2022, and January 25, 2023.

UHC says the personal information that was accessed varied on an individual basis but may have included the following:

  • Names
  • Member ID
  • Plan type
  • Country and state of residency

The incident did not involve social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, or any financial account information.

UHC says it has now placed additional safeguards on the UHC broker portal to help minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future.

Affected individuals are currently being notified of the breach and ask that any suspicious activity be immediately reported to the customer’s health plan or other relevant institution.

Additionally, a dedicated toll-free hotline has been established to help answer any questions and can be reached at 800-669-1812 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CST.

