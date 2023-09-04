TIGER ISLAND FIRE UPDATE: Voluntary evacuations remain in some areas

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Voluntary evacuations are still in place for the Junction community areas north of the town limits of Merryville and east of Junction, and along the areas north and south of La. 190 to the Williams/Vigor Miers Road.

Voluntary evacuations for the Ragle Road/Hauser Road area north of Longville have been lifted.

Southern Area Red Incident Management Team, a national interagency emergency response team, gave an update today on the progress made and plans for the upcoming week in regards to the Tiger Island Fire.

Crews are making good progress on the fire, and containment is up to 55%. (Tiger Island Information)

Crews are hopeful thunderstorms will bring some rain to the area and help with their efforts.

Their main concern Monday continues to be securing the northside and northeast side of the fire lines, Ops. Chief Peter Myers said in a briefing Monday morning, near Graybow and Shuetz roads and along the bottom of the creek on the north side.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office said teams will continue to mop-up operations all along the perimeter lines near La. 110 West between Singer and Merryville, in order to keep the fire north of La. 110 West and existing control lines.

Fortunately, the team is finding less heat every day, and residences and structures are protected.

New dozers lines will be put in and old lines reinforced along La. 190 from Merryville to Shinn Road and east to Schuetz Road and along La. 27 to Singer. Lots of mop-up work will occur Monday, Myers said. The west side of the fire is nearing 100% containment.

Over the weekend, crews concentrated on securing the dozer lines on the northside of the fire lines. Some heat was found near Nichols-Sibley Road, so helicopters and crews focused on this area.

Their team were scattered along dozer lines on the north and northwest near Merryville, monitoring the lines.

The east side of the fire, near Graybow and Shuetz roads received some rain on Saturday. There was no rain to the west side of the fire, but it did receive the winds from the storm, which spread needle-cast across dozer lines.

Needle-cast was heavy on the south end of the fire over the weekend, Myers said, so crews will bring in leafblowers to help secure those dozer lines.

Resources for victims of Tiger Island Wildfire are available HERE.

TERMS TO KNOW

Mop-up: The hard physical labor process of extinguishing or removing burning material near control lines down to the mineral soil, felling fire-damaged trees, and cooling ash pits to make a fire line less likely to escape or to reduce residual smoke. This is followed by ‘cold-trailing’ with the back of one’s hand along the ground near the fire line to make sure no heat remains. A mop-up is complete when there is no burning stumps, no smoldering ash pits, and no heat for a safe distance into the black area of a fire perimeter.

Needle cast: The brown, freshly-fallen needles of some trees, like pines; can cause areas that have already burned but retain some heat to rekindle and create smoke.

Containment: When a section of a fire line has no more hot spots or heat nearby, and no chance of ‘coming back to life’ or growing past the constructed line. There may still be active flames when a fire is contained.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.