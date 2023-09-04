Surveillance video shows man allegedly stealing bike from local priest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of God’s Ten Commandments is ‘Thou shalt not steal,” but that was disobeyed Monday morning when someone allegedly stole a bike from a local priest in broad daylight in Baton Rouge.

Father Michael Alello of St. Thomas More Catholic Church tells WAFB he was inside his home preparing to leave and his garage door was open, when a man strolled right in and took his bicycle off the wall, before eventually riding away on the bike.

Surveillance video shows the incident which happened on Goodwood Boulevard near Marlbrook Drive, right before noon in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood.

The man in the red shirt can also be seen in the video waving at neighbors before he enters the garage, and takes the bike.

Alello says he uses the triathlon bike for all of his races and would love for it to be returned.

Baton Rouge Police are investigating.

