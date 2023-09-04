Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Surveillance video shows man allegedly stealing bike from local priest

Man allegedly steals bike from local priest.
Man allegedly steals bike from local priest.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of God’s Ten Commandments is ‘Thou shalt not steal,” but that was disobeyed Monday morning when someone allegedly stole a bike from a local priest in broad daylight in Baton Rouge.

Father Michael Alello of St. Thomas More Catholic Church tells WAFB he was inside his home preparing to leave and his garage door was open, when a man strolled right in and took his bicycle off the wall, before eventually riding away on the bike.

Surveillance video shows the incident which happened on Goodwood Boulevard near Marlbrook Drive, right before noon in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood.

The man in the red shirt can also be seen in the video waving at neighbors before he enters the garage, and takes the bike.

Monday afternoon someone allegedly stole a bike from a local priest in broad daylight in Baton Rouge.

Alello says he uses the triathlon bike for all of his races and would love for it to be returned.

Baton Rouge Police are investigating.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection with shooting at football game in Port Allen, deputies say
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Homeowners deal with frequent outages, Entergy officials say they are working on solutions
Monday afternoon someone allegedly stole a bike from a local priest in broad daylight in Baton...
Surveillance video shows man allegedly stealing bike from local priest
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 4.
Mainly dry for abbreviated/school week
Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection with shooting at football game in Port Allen, deputies say