SMART LIVING: Finding a therapist

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Finding the right therapist can be difficult, but experts do have a few tips to help with your search.

The best place to start is with your insurance. Your insurance company can give you a list of therapists that would either be covered or partially covered.

“The other best list is often Psychology Today, which is sort of like a Facebook of therapists,” said Dr. Jessi Gold, a psychiatrist at the Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine.

You then should look at a therapist’s credentials and make sure the therapist is licensed to practice in the state they are in. The therapist should also be qualified in the type of therapy you are looking for.

“If you know that you have a specific diagnosis or a specific need, like you wanna see a trauma therapist,” Dr. Gold explains.

Many people may find it easier to connect with a therapist who can understand their experience. If that’s the case, you may want to look for a therapist who comes from a similar cultural or racial background as you.

Experts said you should also expect to try a few different therapists before finding the right one.

Lastly, don’t rule out online therapy. Many apps can connect you to a licensed therapist if one is not available in your area. You can also quickly try out several people to find the right fit.

