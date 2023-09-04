Labor Day won’t be a washout
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even though Labor Day Monday will be our best chance of precipitation this week, it still won’t be a washout, with a 60% chance in the afternoon.
There is no threat for severe weather, but there could be a few downpours later today with highs in the mid-90s.
There are no heat advisories or warnings expected. As for the forecast rain amounts over the next several days, we should see a total of less than a half inch, which won’t be a drought buster, but still useful.
In the tropics, we have Gert and Katia, no threat to land, along with an African wave with a low probability of development. The big Atlantic wave, invest #95L, has a high chance of becoming the next named tropical storm, which would be Lee.
The heat over the next few days will be in the upper 90s with heat index values in the low triple digits.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.