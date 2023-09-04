Labor Day won’t be a washout

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even though Labor Day Monday will be our best chance of precipitation this week, it still won’t be a washout, with a 60% chance in the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 4 (WAFB)

There is no threat for severe weather, but there could be a few downpours later today with highs in the mid-90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 4 (WAFB)

There are no heat advisories or warnings expected. As for the forecast rain amounts over the next several days, we should see a total of less than a half inch, which won’t be a drought buster, but still useful.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 4 (WAFB)

In the tropics, we have Gert and Katia, no threat to land, along with an African wave with a low probability of development. The big Atlantic wave, invest #95L, has a high chance of becoming the next named tropical storm, which would be Lee.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 4 (WAFB)

The heat over the next few days will be in the upper 90s with heat index values in the low triple digits.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 4 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 4 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.