Incumbent Livingston Parish Sheriff, Jason Ard, faces challenger in re-election campaign

Livingston Parish Sheriff, Jason Ard is running for re-election. But Brett McMasters, says the lack of transparency under his watch has forced him into the race
By Chris Rosato
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Sheriff, Jason Ard is running for re-election. But his opponent, Brett McMasters, says the lack of transparency under his watch has forced him into the race. As a Green Barret serving in the army, McMasters says he wants to bring the skills and tactics he learned overseas to the sheriff’s office.

“Like we said in special forces, with no communication you lose the battle. You cannot maneuver and you cannot educate without opening up your doors to the citizens that you serve,” said McMasters.

It’s also McMasters view Sheriff Ard running for re-election while his brother Jeff runs for parish president, is bad optics and only opens the door for backroom deals and corruption. Something Sheriff Ard denies.

“That is my brother’s decision, he is his own person and has a right to run what he wants to run for just like my opponent has the right to run for what he wants to run for. I am concentrated on the sheriff’s race, I have a little over 350 deputies that I take care of, and that’s the only race that I am in,” said Sheriff Ard in response.

Sheriff Ard says should he stay in office he would continue to look for more ways to improve responses to crime and connect with the community as the Livingston continues to be one of the fastest growing parishes.

“In the future there will always be change and updates and things that we have to work toward, and the biggest thing is working as a team and I have a great team here to work with,” Ard added.

Ard says, as far as his opponent goes, he only knows about the short time he spent with the sheriff’s office a few years back.

“I just know he worked here for maybe a year and... That’s all I know about him,” Sheriff Ard claimed.

“If you can’t accomplish what you want to accomplish in 8 years, you’re not gonna accomplish it in 12 or 15 or however much longer,” McMasters explained.

The election will be on October 14th. Unlike many races that have multiple candidates that could head into a runoff the following month, this two-man race for sheriff will be decided in October.

