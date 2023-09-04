Facebook
‘Dear all, I quit’: New EBR School Board member abruptly resigns in e-mail to colleagues

Katie Kennison
Katie Kennison(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A member of the East Baton Rouge Parish School board abruptly resigned Sunday in an e-mail sent to her colleagues.

Katie Kennison was sworn in to represent district 8 in January. 

RELATED: Push for unity and employee pay raises top priorities for new EBR School Board

In an e-mail obtained by WAFB, Kennison told her colleagues, “Dear all, I quit. Thanks, Katie Kennison.”

School board resignation
School board resignation(EBR School Board Member)

Kennison, a Democrat, defeated Republican Connie Bernard in the general election on December 10, 2022.

Kennison did not answer when WAFB tried to reach her by phone.

The Advocate newspaper reports she declined comment when reached by one of the newspaper’s reporters as well on Sunday afternoon.

“In regards to Mrs. Kennison’s resignation, it was both surprising and disheartening to learn. However, I also understand that her decision may be what’s best for herself and family at this time. As of now, I have not discussed the decision with Mrs. Kennison. It’s Labor Weekend so I didn’t want to disturb or disrupt her time with her family. I do plan to reach out following the holiday and plan to ask her to remain on the board, if that’s a possibly,” said EBR School Board President Dadrius Lanus to WAFB in a statement.

