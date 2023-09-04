Facebook
CONSUMER REPORTS: Safety tests for baby diapers; helping parents find the best to save money

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If no one knows, new parents probably know this best -- having a baby is expensive, especially when it comes to all the diapers you go through.

Experts put ten brands to the test to make sure they get the job done.

As parents know, diapers are necessary, and expensive. And if you’re going to spend that much money, you want to make sure the diapers work.

Consumer Reports recently tested 10 popular brands to find out which diapers are the most absorbent and which ones keep your baby feeling dry.

With twins, Alex Flowers knows all too well how expensive diapers can be.

“It was a relief for us financially when our kids were able to potty train and we didn’t have to buy diapers anymore,” Flowers said.

But until then, babies and toddlers use diapers… lots and lots of them. And the costs add up with each change.

Now Consumer Reports is out with brand-new testing of 10 popular diaper brands ranging in price from 11 to 51 cents a diaper.

The testing mimics what babies do a lot of… pee.

“We looked at how fast a diaper absorbs saline and how well it holds it in helping keep your baby dry,” said Angela Lashbrook from Consumer Reports

At the top of the ratings—was the luxury brand Coterie, which aced both the absorption and dryness tests. The brand boasts that its diapers are made from cleaner ingredients and are free of more than two hundred chemicals, claims that Consumer Reports did not independently verify.

“The downside is they’re the most expensive we tested at 51 cents each.”

Seventh Generation, another diaper that claims to be environmentally friendly, also scored near the top of CR’s ratings. But they’re also pricey at 35 cents a piece which can add up fast day after day.

The good news: “There are more budget-friendly alternatives that scored well too.”

Amazon’s Mama Bear and Walmart’s Parents Choice are good options for well under 20 cents a diaper.

Well-known brands like Huggies, Pampers, Luvs, and Kirkland are all recommended— landing in the middle of CR’s ratings.

At the bottom…Dyper and the Honest Company Diapers. Although they did okay in CR’s dryness test, that’s not the case for the absorption test.

“That means a bigger risk of leaks… something no parent wants,” Lashbrook said.

Consumer Reports says all 10 diapers passed its safety testing.

