BREC invites EBR residents to participate in community-wide art project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is inviting you to participate in a community-wide art project.

The project, called the Big Sketch, is a two-month-long event that will allow East Baton Rouge Parish residents to participate in drawing, sketching, painting, and more.

BREC’s Art division will begin emailing participants a weekly creative prompt starting Monday, Sept. 4.

The prompts are designed to challenge artists at all levels, from beginners to professionals, to create original works within a sketchbook format. Prompts will be emailed until Oct. 30, 2023.

Individuals can join in at any time through Oct. 30.

All participants will be invited to a special BREC Art event at BREC’s Baringer Art Center located at 7401 Baringer Road in Baton Rouge, where they can share the work they created during the Big Sketch.

To learn more about BREC Art and the Big Sketch, click here.

