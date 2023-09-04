Audit reveals 11 fake checks were drawn on DA’s office account

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to a report recently released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, an audit revealed that in November 2022, 11 checks drawn from the Narcotics Seizure account of the District Attorney’s Office for the 19th Judicial District were fabricated using check numbers that had previously been used.

Officials said of the 11 checks, which totaled $46,081.21, one check for $4,999.99 was not allowed to clear the bank, and two checks totaling $10,696 were reversed by the bank, resulting in a loss of $30,385.22.

The audit was performed by an independent auditor. Click here to read the full report.

An investigation into the matter by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office was inconclusive, the report added.

The district attorney’s bank sent hold harmless agreements to the banks where the remaining checks were negotiated, requesting the funds be returned, but had not recovered any funds as of the date of the report.

The independent auditor recommended that the district attorney continue to recover the funds and explore the methods of security with its financial institution.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.