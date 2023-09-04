3 people injured in shooting at BR club Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that left three people injured Sunday morning, Sept. 3.

Police said it happened around 2:15 a.m. at a club on Florida Boulevard near Sherwood Forest in Baton Rouge.

The victims were identified as a 19-year-old and two juveniles, authorities said. They added all three victims suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

There are no suspects at this time, according to BRPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

