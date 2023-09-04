Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

3 people injured in shooting at BR club Sunday morning

Officers responded to a shooting that left three people injured Sunday morning, September 3, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that left three people injured Sunday morning, Sept. 3.

Police said it happened around 2:15 a.m. at a club on Florida Boulevard near Sherwood Forest in Baton Rouge.

The victims were identified as a 19-year-old and two juveniles, authorities said. They added all three victims suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

There are no suspects at this time, according to BRPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. at a club on Florida Boulevard near Sherwood...
Police said the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. at a club on Florida Boulevard near Sherwood Forest in Baton Rouge.(WAFB)
Police said the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. at a club on Florida Boulevard near Sherwood...
Police said the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. at a club on Florida Boulevard near Sherwood Forest in Baton Rouge.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Jarrettin Jackson ll
WBRSO: Arrest warrant issued in Port Allen High shooting Friday night
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Fake checks
Audit reveals 11 fake checks were drawn on DA’s office account
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 4
Labor Day won’t be a washout
Covid 19
YOUR HEALTH: COVID-19 vaccine nasal drops
UnitedHealthcare notifying Louisiana customers of data security breach
Liz Koh provides your Monday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, September 4