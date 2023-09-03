Red Stick Mom blog offers tips for fall family fun in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The people behind the Red Stick Mom blog in Baton Rouge have released a list of fun and family-friendly fall activities.

Listed below are some of the suggestions for families in Baton Rouge. Click here for a full list of activities on the Red Stick Mom blog.

Angola Prison Rodeo : The event takes place every Sunday in October. The Prison Rodeo incorporates traditional and unique events. Like a traditional rodeo, it hosts bull riding, bronco riding, barrel racing, and steer wrestling.

Barnhill Preserve : Enjoy extraordinary personalized and engaging experiences that ignite a lifelong passion for wildlife and conservation. Check out their pumpkin patch presale for the fall, happening every Saturday and Sunday from September 30 through November 5.

Camp Istrouma : This retreat center hosts both summer and winter camps and is located 10 miles northeast of Baton Rouge. The camp features 162 acres of magnificent south Louisiana natural woodlands, including nature trails and a large lake. The camp is owned and operated by the United Methodist Church.

Electric Depot : The vibrant and vintage character of Mid City comes to life, each and every day and night.

Hilltop Arboretum : Kids ages 4-10 can learn about nature and gardening through youth programs, or the whole family can come to enjoy a leisurely stroll or picnic (even leashed dogs are welcome). The grounds are open to the public daily from dawn to dusk. Admission is free.

Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park: Located just north of Baton Rouge in Ethel, this is South Louisiana's largest zipline park, featuring 32 acres of beautiful creekfront property.

