Jags fall in season opener on the road against Alabama State

MONTGOMERY, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars lose in their season opener against Alabama State 14-10 on Saturday, September 2.

Southern starting quarterback Harold Blood accounted for 200 yards in total offense.

Southern’s only score in the first half came from receiver Kendrick Rymes who caught a deep pass in the endzone to put them up by 3.

Blood threw a big pass to receiver Colbey Washington late in the fourth quarter, getting a first down in Alabama territory with less than 4 minutes on the clock.

The Hornets forced 4 turnovers in the second half, holding the Jags to 10.

Southern will return home on Saturday, September, 9 to take on Jackson State for the BoomBox Classic. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

