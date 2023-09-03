Facebook
Jags fall in season opener on the road against Alabama State

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars lose in their season opener against Alabama State 14-10 on Saturday, September 2.

Southern starting quarterback Harold Blood accounted for 200 yards in total offense.

Southern’s only score in the first half came from receiver Kendrick Rymes who caught a deep pass in the endzone to put them up by 3.

Blood threw a big pass to receiver Colbey Washington late in the fourth quarter, getting a first down in Alabama territory with less than 4 minutes on the clock.

The Hornets forced 4 turnovers in the second half, holding the Jags to 10.

Southern will return home on Saturday, September, 9 to take on Jackson State for the BoomBox Classic. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

