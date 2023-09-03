Decent Sunday; nice LSU forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be a 50/50 chance of showers and storms today, mainly in the afternoon, highs in the mid 90s. The LSU forecast for this evening looks nice and dry, under partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 80s to upper 70s.

In the tropics, we have Gert and Katia, along with an Atlantic wave with a high chance of tropical development. If it gets the next name, it will be Tropical Storm Lee, but doesn’t look like a threat to the Gulf at this time.

Expect more humidity the next few days, with a 60% chance of wet weather Labor Day Monday afternoon, not a washout.

In the extended, not much rain, amounts below an inch, and temperatures will be heating up again to the upper 90s late week.

