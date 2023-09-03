Facebook
Crews respond to diesel spill at BR gas station

Diesel spill
Diesel spill(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Sep. 3, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A diesel fuel spill at a Baton Rouge gas station kept crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department busy Sunday morning, September 3.

According to officials, the diesel spill happened around 10 a.m. at the Circle K location on the corner of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and North Harrell’s Ferry Road.

A cleanup crew is working to remove the spilled diesel fuel.

There is no danger to the public, but residents are being advised to avoid the immediate area as a precautionary measure until the spilled fuel is cleaned up.

Officials said the Baton Rouge Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit is at the scene to manage the situation.

