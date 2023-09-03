2 people injured in shooting Sunday morning, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews responded to a shooting that left two people injured on the morning of Sunday, September 3, according to officials.

Officials said the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Florida Boulevard and Sherwood Forest in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Both victims are stable, officials added.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

