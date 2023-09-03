Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2 people injured in shooting Sunday morning, officials say

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews responded to a shooting that left two people injured on the morning of Sunday, September 3, according to officials.

Officials said the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Florida Boulevard and Sherwood Forest in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Both victims are stable, officials added.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Shooting at Port Allen High School
16-year-old killed, another injured in shooting at Port Allen High School
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are looking at security measures after a deadly shooting...
Deputies looking at security measures after deadly Port Allen High football game shooting
The LSU Tigers are celebrating in Orlando ahead of kickoff.
Tiger fans enjoy Orlando ahead of kickoff
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, right, shakes hands with musician Jimmy Buffett,...
Jimmy Buffett’s death reverberates through New Orleans
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 3
Decent Sunday; nice LSU forecast