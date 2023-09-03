2 people injured in shooting Sunday morning, officials say
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews responded to a shooting that left two people injured on the morning of Sunday, September 3, according to officials.
Officials said the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Florida Boulevard and Sherwood Forest in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Both victims are stable, officials added.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.