1 dead and 5 injured, including children, in Atlanta house shooting

Police are responding to a home off Adkins Road NW by Collier Park in reference to multiple people shot.
Police are responding to a home off Adkins Road NW by Collier Park in reference to multiple people shot.(WANF)
By Hope Dean and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - One person is dead and five are injured after a Sunday morning house shooting in Atlanta, WANF reports.

The 18-year-old suspect shot five people, including a 3-year-old and a 15-year-old, before shooting himself in a house off Adkins Road NW, according to police. The victims were taken to hospitals, where police cannot say they are in stable condition.

The shooting was the result of an ongoing domestic dispute, according to police. Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said during the conference that the city has seen multiple domestic violence incidents recently.

“We cannot be present in every living room,” he said. “We cannot be present in every setting of a home where we need others to be able to intervene to stop violence occurring.”

