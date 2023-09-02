Facebook
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish, troopers say

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish on Friday, September 1, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said the crash happened on LA 1032 at Hillon Hood Road around 1:30 p.m. and claimed the life of Carol Jones, 73, of Denham Springs.

Authorities believe Jones was driving south on LA 1032 in a 2017 Nissan Versa just before the crash happened. They added that at the same time, a 1999 Ford F-350 was also headed south in front of Jones’ vehicle.

For reasons still under investigation, Jones tried to pass the Ford in a no-passing zone and crashed into the Ford as it was making a left turn onto Hillon Hood Road, according to troopers.

As a result of the crash, Jones’ vehicle overturned, and she was thrown from the car, authorities said. They added she died at the scene of the crash.

A passenger in Jones’ vehicle was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, according to troopers.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.

