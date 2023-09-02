Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

15-year-old killed, another injured in shooting at Port Allen High School

Deputies responded to a shooting at Port Allen High School during a sporting event Friday night.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies responded to a shooting at Port Allen High School during a sporting event Friday night.

Two males were shot, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Landon Groger. He added the 28-year-old was transferred to the hospital with injuries unknown, and the 15-year-old was killed.

As of 9:10 p.m., Groger said the shooter was not in custody.

Paramedics said one victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. A medical helicopter was dispatched for the second victim, officials said.

Shooting at Port Allen High School
Shooting at Port Allen High School(WAFB)

The shooting happened during halftime of a football game between Brusly High and Port Allen High schools, a witness told WAFB.

The aftermath of the shooting could be seen on a live stream of the game from Cox Sports. The broadcast showed crowds leaving while emergency lights flashed in the background.

The commentators for the game, Jeff Palemo and Jason Decuir sound shaken as they calmly described the scene.

”A few bad apples and it can really, it can really upset it for the whole community when you have two great programs coming together like this, all of this other stuff just doesn’t make sense. It can’t be tolerated,” said Decuir at the end of the livestream broadcast.

The remainder of the game was called off after the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Deputies responded to a shooting at Port Allen High School during a sporting event Friday night.
15-year-old killed, another injured in shooting at Port Allen High School
When it comes to damaging farmlands, there are few species that do the job better than wild hogs.
LSU Ag Center gets long awaited patent on hog bait product
Relief and recovery efforts are underway after Hurricane Idalia leaves Florida pummeled.
Paramedics lend a helping hand to Florida after Hurricane Idalia
Acadian Ambulance employees
Paramedics lend a helping hand to Florida after Hurricane Idalia