Open flames banned on land owned by La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All open flames have been banned at Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wildlife management areas, refuges, and conservation areas.

The ban on open flames will last until at least Thursday, October 5, unless officials make changes to the ban before that date.

As a result of the ban, residents are prohibited from using barbecue grills, matches, and lighters. Campfires are also prohibited.

The ban on open flames was implemented as the state continues to battle dry conditions and dangerous wildfires. One of the largest fires, the Tiger Island Fire in Beauregard Parish, was 50% contained as of Saturday morning, September 2.

Officials said that more than 440 wildfires have burned in Louisiana since the beginning of August.

A burn ban across the state is also currently in effect. Click here for more details.

