Man breaks into food cart, steals owner’s phone, and sends himself over $1K using cash apps

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A business owner in Oregon says she’s out thousands of dollars after a man raided her food cart early Thursday morning.

Krista Larsen, who owns the Krazy Kokonut food cart, said this is the third time a break-in has happened since January.

Fearing insurance will raise her rates again, she’s choosing to pay out of pocket.

According to Larsen, the burglary happened around 1:30 a.m. when she received a notification on her phone, alerting her that motion was detected on one of her cameras.

“I’m a single mom just trying to make it day to day,” she said. “I’m just trying to survive like everybody else. So, it was definitely not what I wanted to walk into this morning.”

Surveillance video shows an individual rummaging through her food cart, appearing to take anything they could get their hands on.

“I’d say I’m out about $2,500 to $3,000 just for today,” she said.

Larsen said her register, with roughly $400 in it, was hidden well but not well enough. The suspect can be seen in the surveillance video locating it just before checking out the refrigerator.

The food cart owner said every penny counts right now as small business owners are struggling.

Larsen said she’d like the suspect to pay for what he did, which she said includes replacing the broken door and a cell phone that was stolen.

“When he took my phone, he decided to Venmo and CashApp himself well over $1,000,” she said.

In doing so, Larsen said she was able to learn the suspect’s name, which she said she has relayed to police. She said police told her that the suspect she mentioned has a separate warrant out for their arrest.

Now, she has a message for him.

“Get the help that you need. Try and be a better person. Come bring the stuff back that you stole. Try and make things right,” Larsen said. “There’s nothing else to it, really. Stop being a bad person. That was painful today. It was a big loss.”

Larsen closed her business the day of the theft but said she resumed normal operating hours on Friday.

According to Larsen, a friend set up a GoFundMe to help her bounce back.

