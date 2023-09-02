Facebook
Investigators say Tiger Island Fire started by arson

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Investigators have determined that the Tiger Island Fire, which has burned over 31,000 acres in Beauregard Parish since Aug. 22, started as a result of arson.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the incident. They are asking anyone with information that could help identify a suspect to contact investigators.

The Louisiana Forestry Association is offering up to $2,000 in cash to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction connected to a wildfire.

You can call the LDAF’s 24-hour anonymous hotline at 855-452-5323 or BPSO at 337-462-8918.

