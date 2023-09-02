Humidity is here, plus LSU forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend will be a bit more humid with forecast highs in the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. There will be a 50% chance of showers/storms both days, mainly in the afternoon, and neither day appears to be a washout. College football is back, as LSU takes on FSU in Orlando, Florida, where the weather will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers, with temperatures in the low 80s most of the game.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, September 2 (WAFB)

Locally, our heat index readings will be in the low triple digits, but not as bad as we’ve been this summer.

The tropical Atlantic is still busy with several names and waves out there, most of which are no threat.

Peak hurricane season is here, statistically September 10 is the peak day.

The extended forecast will unfortunately get hotter as temperatures approach 100 yet again!

