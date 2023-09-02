2 injured in shooting at Port Allen High School

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at Port Allen High School.

Two people were shot, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Landon Groger.

The current conditions of the victims was not immediately released.

The shooting happened during halftime of a football game between Brusly High and Port Allen High schools, a witness told WAFB

.An airmed helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

