September starts hot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will be another hot one with highs in the mid-90s with no heat advisory or red flag warning.

Pinpoint Forecast (WAFB)

We closed the book on the second driest summer on record along with the hottest summer on record. As such, we now have extreme to exceptional drought conditions.

Drought Monitor (WAFB)

Driest Summers on Record (WAFB)

The weekend weather looks hot and humid with highs in the mid-90s and a 50% chance of showers and storms, mainly both afternoons.

Weekend Forecast (WAFB)

In the tropics, we have several named storms and waves out there but no immediate threats to the Gulf.

Eye on the Tropics (WAFB)

In the extended forecast, we’ll have more decent rain chances through Labor Day into midweek, heating up late week.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

