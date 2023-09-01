Paramedics lend a helping hand to Florida after Hurricane Idalia

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Relief and recovery efforts are underway after Hurricane Idalia leaves Florida pummeled.

The category three storm blew through the sunshine state early Wednesday morning, leaving behind terrible flooding and thousands without power.

“There are a lot of downed trees and home destruction. Businesses are destroyed,” explained Tripp Blanchard with Acadian Ambulance.

Blanchard is one many Acadian Ambulance employees with boots on the ground. Tuesday, 15 employees on ambulances rolled into Florida with two mechanics, two dispatchers and three command staffers.

“We have three strike teams,” added Blanchard.

He says he and his staff have to be prepared for everything.

“Anything from a sick person who did not evacuate in time, or people returning and injuries from them trying to clean up after getting home. Some hospitals who can’t care for patients are evacuating to other hospitals that have power and clean water,” continued Blanchard.

As for how long the team will be in Florida, Blanchard says for however long they are needed and making a difference.

“We know that if something would happen in Louisiana, they would come and help us. It’s a big EMS community,” Blanchard said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.