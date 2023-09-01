Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Paramedics lend a helping hand to Florida after Hurricane Idalia

Acadian Ambulance employees
Acadian Ambulance employees(WAFB)
By Alece Courville
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Relief and recovery efforts are underway after Hurricane Idalia leaves Florida pummeled.

The category three storm blew through the sunshine state early Wednesday morning, leaving behind terrible flooding and thousands without power.

“There are a lot of downed trees and home destruction. Businesses are destroyed,” explained Tripp Blanchard with Acadian Ambulance.

Blanchard is one many Acadian Ambulance employees with boots on the ground. Tuesday, 15 employees on ambulances rolled into Florida with two mechanics, two dispatchers and three command staffers.

“We have three strike teams,” added Blanchard.

He says he and his staff have to be prepared for everything.

“Anything from a sick person who did not evacuate in time, or people returning and injuries from them trying to clean up after getting home. Some hospitals who can’t care for patients are evacuating to other hospitals that have power and clean water,” continued Blanchard.

As for how long the team will be in Florida, Blanchard says for however long they are needed and making a difference.

“We know that if something would happen in Louisiana, they would come and help us. It’s a big EMS community,” Blanchard said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

LSU Ag Center gets long awaited patent on hog bait product.
LSU Ag Center gets long awaited patent on hog bait product
Louisiana State University Night Express shuttle.
LSU Night Express shuttle to help students travel from campus to Tigerland safely, officials say
Deon Guillory gives the latest recall round up alert on Friday, September 1.
RECALL ROUNDUP: Kia Rio, Optima, Ford Super Heavy-Duty Trucks, and Icrave infant high chairs
There will be a new express shuttle on the Louisiana State University campus that will help...
LSU Night Express shuttle to help students travel from campus to Tigerland safely, officials say