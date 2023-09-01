Facebook
New public opinion poll paints dark picture of Baton Rouge crime

A new poll on public safety in Baton Rouge is raising some eyebrows.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new poll on public safety in Baton Rouge is raising some eyebrows.

The survey was commissioned by a group of anonymous business owners across East Baton Rouge Parish to try and get the pulse of citizens’ thoughts on the crime issue. Attorney Richard Sprinkle with Longman Jakuback, APLC is their spokesperson.

“Rather than hearing what was being spoken about in the media, these folks just wanted to get an honest opinion about what their customers, what the local businesspeople, what the local residents actually thought about what was going on,” said Richard Sprinkle, Senior Associate with Longman Jakuback, APLC.

The talked to more than 500 people across the parish asking for opinions on crime in Baton Rouge with questions like, do you feel the level of crime in Baton Rouge is too high.

Overall, the people who answered the survey believe crime is a major issue and leaders aren’t doing enough to address it. But is that the reality or just perception?

According to data from Baton Rouge Police, homicides are on the decline this year.

So far in 2023, there have been 59 homicides, and some of those were justifiable.

“Last year we saw a 23% decrease in homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish, and so far this year we are on track for another 20% decline, non-fatal shooting incidents and victims are also down by 20%,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, August 28.

“My takeaway is folks don’t really feel that the trajectory is going in the right direction. They feel that crime is expanding geographically in the parish, they feel like crime is on the rise even though certain aspects like homicides are down this year, other aspects seem to be going up,” said Sprinkle.

Mayor Broome says much of the violent crime is retaliatory, and believes people should still feel safe in Baton Rouge.

“I feel safe, and mostly all the people that I talk to who are in my circle, who I connect too, even people I talk to on the street, people feel safe. People are going places, they are living their lives, and they are alert as they do this,” said Mayor-President Broome.

To look at the latest crime stats in the city click here.

Below are some of the results from the public opinion poll on public safety:

Caption

