Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man charged with murder after 19-year-old woman, unborn child found dead in trunk

Alexander Lewis, 22, appeared in court on Wednesday. He is facing charges that include first and second-degree murder. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Kansas authorities have charged a man with murder after the body of a 19-year-old female was found in the trunk of a car last week.

KWCH reports that Alexander Lewis, 22, appeared in court on Wednesday. He heard the charges against him that included first and second-degree murder.

Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Zaiylah Bronson. Wichita police also said she was pregnant.

The Wichita Police Department began looking for Bronson last Saturday after receiving a phone call from one of Lewis’ family members in North Carolina stating that he may have harmed her.

Officers searched two locations and found the 19-year-old’s body in the trunk of a vehicle at an area apartment complex.

Detectives said Bronson’s death was the result of domestic violence. Family members said Lewis and Bronson were in a relationship.

The 22-year-old suspect is currently being held on $500,000 bond.

Friends and family of Bronson have started a GoFundMe with the money raised going to funeral arrangements for the 19-year-old.

“Zaiylah was unexpectedly and tragically taken from us as a result of domestic violence,” Dawn Wilson, the fundraiser’s organizer, wrote.

They said she was “a vibrant soul with dreams, aspirations and love.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

FILE - This Sept. 16, 2013, file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game...
ESPN networks go dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems on busy night for sports
A woman in Arizona says she wants to know where a $120,000 wire transfer has gone.
Woman searching for $120,000 that disappeared from bank account
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Mom who gave parenting advice on ‘8 Passengers’ YouTube channel arrested on suspicion of child abuse
Public Opinion Poll of Public Safety in Baton Rouge.
Opinion Poll of Public Safety in Baton Rouge
FILE - Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys performs "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" at the CMT Music...
Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys facing civil lawsuits in Vegas alleging sexual assault decades ago