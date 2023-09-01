LSU Night Express shuttle to help students travel from campus to Tigerland safely, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be a new express shuttle on the Louisiana State University campus that will help students safely travel from campus to the Tigerland area and back with ease, officials announced.

The shuttle will reportedly begin operating two routes Thursday, September 14, 2023. The transportation will be available to students 7 p.m. until 3 a.m.

It will help students travel Thursday through Saturday. The express shuttle will not operate on home football gamedays, reduced service hours or university holidays/closures, officials added.

According to officials, there will be security officers present at each stop to assist students.

“We understand that transportation can be a major concern for many students and are committed to providing services to help alleviate some of this stress. With the Night Express, students will be able to get to and from stops safely. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the LSU community,” LSU Parking and Transportation services said.

For any questions, you can call 225-578-5000.

