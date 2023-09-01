JACQUES TALK - Eddie Kennison
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU star Eddie Kennison was one of the most talented multi-purpose players in America, starring for the Tigers from 1993 to 1995.
Kennison was known for his punt and kickoff return exploits, proving himself as a top-rate receiver with the Tigers in 1995. Also a member of LSU’s track and field team, his 4×100 relay team was second in the nation at the national championships in the spring of 1995. Kennison is a four-time All-American in track & field.
Kennison went on to a 13-year career in the NFL and is now working at LSU in Sports Properties.
