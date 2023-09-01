Facebook
2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 1

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The regular season for high school football is here for the Capital Region and surrounding areas. The road to the Caesars Superdome starts now.

NOMINATE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Thursday:

Gueydan - 0

Ascension Christian - 37

Sophie B. Wright - 20

Collegiate B.R. - 8

Madison Prep - 0

Brother Martin - 28

Liberty Magnet - 0

Southern Lab - 32

Woodlawn - 6

U-High - 40

Central Private - 6

Central Catholic - 41

Fredrick A. Douglass - 34

Tara - 16

Hanson Memorial -41

St. John - 27

Independence - 14

Albany - 41

Catholic Pointe Coupee - 12

Bunkie - 47

Plaquemine - 20

Ascension Episcopal - 23

Hammond - 34

Amite - 13

Kentwood - 45

Loranger - 27

Friday:

Catholic B.R. -

Picayune -

Belaire -

Live Oak -

Mandeviile -

Denham Springs -

Zachary -

East Ascension -

Carver Collegiate -

St. Amant -

Brusly -

Port Allen -

Dunham -

Parkview Baptist -

St. Michael -

Episcopal -

Baker -

McKinley -

White Castle -

Mentorship Academy -

Istrouma -

Capitol -

De La Salle -

Central -

West Feliciana -

East Feliciana -

East Iberville -

Slaughter C.C. -

Thibodeaux -

Lutcher -

East St. John -

St. James -

Ascension Catholic -

West St. John -

Assumption -

Donaldsonville -

St. Charles Catholic -

Archbishop Shaw -

Silliman -

Jackson Academy -

Glen Oaks -

Broadmoor -

Dutchtown -

Northshore -

Walker -

Ponchatoula -

Haynes Academy -

Springfield -

Covenant Christian -

Thrive -

