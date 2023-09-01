2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 1
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The regular season for high school football is here for the Capital Region and surrounding areas. The road to the Caesars Superdome starts now.
Thursday:
Gueydan - 0
Ascension Christian - 37
Sophie B. Wright - 20
Collegiate B.R. - 8
Madison Prep - 0
Brother Martin - 28
Liberty Magnet - 0
Southern Lab - 32
Woodlawn - 6
U-High - 40
Central Private - 6
Central Catholic - 41
Fredrick A. Douglass - 34
Tara - 16
Hanson Memorial -41
St. John - 27
Independence - 14
Albany - 41
Catholic Pointe Coupee - 12
Bunkie - 47
Plaquemine - 20
Ascension Episcopal - 23
Hammond - 34
Amite - 13
Kentwood - 45
Loranger - 27
Friday:
Catholic B.R. -
Picayune -
Belaire -
Live Oak -
Mandeviile -
Denham Springs -
Zachary -
East Ascension -
Carver Collegiate -
St. Amant -
Brusly -
Port Allen -
Dunham -
Parkview Baptist -
St. Michael -
Episcopal -
Baker -
McKinley -
White Castle -
Mentorship Academy -
Istrouma -
Capitol -
De La Salle -
Central -
West Feliciana -
East Feliciana -
East Iberville -
Slaughter C.C. -
Thibodeaux -
Lutcher -
East St. John -
St. James -
Ascension Catholic -
West St. John -
Assumption -
Donaldsonville -
St. Charles Catholic -
Archbishop Shaw -
Silliman -
Jackson Academy -
Glen Oaks -
Broadmoor -
Dutchtown -
Northshore -
Walker -
Ponchatoula -
Haynes Academy -
Springfield -
Covenant Christian -
Thrive -
