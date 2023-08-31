What’s next after Livingston Parish passes 160-day moratorium; what this means for residents

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - In Livingston Parish, folks have been experiencing some growing pains for a while now. After a nearly four-month debate about a 12-month development moratorium, the council there voted on one that would last 160 days.

This comes after all the subdivision issues with the growth in the parish. The Livingston Parish Council was looking for ways to slow things down so they could get some zoning done. Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said the council voted for a moratorium that would last 160 days on Thursday, Aug. 24.

He felt like the original year-long moratorium went way too long, and knew that it could be challenged in court.

According to the expert planner, there was a clause about multi-family units that they had added that could have possibly caused some Fair Housing Act issues.

They removed that and dropped the timeline down. Ricks said the new version has a “Back door” approach to allow multi-family projects.

What’s next?

From here, Ricks said it will go through the second meeting in January when the new council and new parish president will be in office.

He said they can either extend all this if zoning is not done by then.

If it gets done, they can simply drop it. It can be extended three different times.

“I don’t really like moratoriums but under the circumstances of all the growth the things that we thought were going on that we needed to slow down enough to get zoning done,” said Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks. “Zoning is going to take a while to go through the proper channels. This allows that to happen.”

It can take anywhere from six months to a year. The first phase he’s thinking is going to come to an end by the end of the year.

Ricks has been in office for 12 years now and January 8 at 5 p.m. will be his last day on the job. The two people running for his spot are council members. He’ll be handing these matters into their hands then.

Election day is October 14.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.