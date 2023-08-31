‘We just want to grow right’: Officials discuss ideas for 10-year master plan in WBR Parish

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials in West Baton Rouge are looking for input on the direction of the parish in the next decade, as part of its new master plan.

It’s no secret that more people have been exploring the idea of moving out of the Capital City and into other surrounding parishes like West Baton Rouge for the past few years.

But as the parish continues to grow, so does the need for leaders to figure out exactly what kind of place it should and could be in the future.

“We hope that this new master plan will reflect the changing conditions that have taken place over the last 10 years, like the population growth, some of the infrastructure projects that the current administration has put into place,” said Kevin Durbin, West Baton Rouge Parish Director of Public Works & Planning and Zoning.

On Wednesday, August 30, residents and parish leaders were able to give their opinions on all this to the folks in charge of creating this master plan for the next decade or so.

“The biggest thing we hear from West Baton Rouge Parish residents is traffic, second biggest thing we hear is economic development, we need more retail on this side of the river, and I guess the third biggest thing we hear is land use and housing,” said Durbin.

“I believe more assisted living for our senior citizens, but definitely recreation would be my priority,” said Clerice Lacy, Port Allen City Councilwoman.

While parish leaders acknowledge growth is happening, they want to do it responsibly to avoid the fights over zoning and developments we’ve seen in other parishes.

“So, we know that there is going to be continue to be an influx of businesses and people come to West Baton Rouge, so we just want to grow right, and we want to do it the correct way,” said Carey Denstel, West Baton Rouge Parish Council Chairman.

Some of the major plan themes include:

- Preserving the community feel and heritage of West Baton Rouge

- Capital improvements projects to address/improve connectivity, traffic and mobility

- Economic development that provides jobs, services and draws innovative industries to the parish

- Benefiting from the growth of the Capital Region

- Support growth guided by sustainable infrastructure and resilient development practices

- Making West Baton Rouge Parish a great place to live, work and play for everyone in the community.

“So, it just gives us a nice little plan to go off of,” said Denstel.

Officials are hopeful the new master plan will be adopted by the parish council by the end of this year.

