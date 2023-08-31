WATCH / READ: Mayor Broomes announcement on Brave Cave closure and disbandment of BRPD Street Crimes Unit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police leaders joined Mayor Sharon Weston Broome Thursday, Aug. 31, to announce the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Street crimes unit will be disbanded and a criminal investigation into that unit’s activities at a processing and interrogation center known to officer’s as the “Brave Cave” is underway. The announcement follows a series of reports from Scottie Hunter and the WAFB I-TEAM which exposed an alleged beating inside the facility. Read the Mayor Broome’s comments below.

“The recent developments related to the allegations of abuse and misconduct concerning the utilization of the narcotics processing center, known as, or referred to, as the “Brave Cave,” has prompted a thorough review of activities at the facility and the officers and unit directly connected to it.

As a result of early findings and information provided by Chief Paul, we have made the decision that the facility will remain closed permanently and will not be used for policing activities going forward.

Additionally, Chief Paul has terminated the operations of the Street Crimes Unit. The personnel has been reassigned to uniform patrol, until the completion of the investigation.

Lastly, the in-depth investigation has yielded enough disturbing details to formally announce that Chief Paul has initiated a criminal investigation related to the handling of suspects and the policing activities of this unit.

Since 2017, my administration and Chief Paul have worked painstakingly to improve the relationship between the police and our community. We have come too far to have this relationship eroded by a few bad actors. I believe in the good men and women of the Baton Rouge Police Department, and won’t let this deter the efforts to have the respectful and harmonious relationship with our community, which we all desire.

To the citizens of Baton Rouge, you are my priority, and any injustice is my top priority. We will handle this matter with transparency, accountability and fairness.”

