Suspect in alleged murder-for-hire plot sentenced to 30 years

Skyler Williams (Source: EBRSO)
Skyler Williams (Source: EBRSO)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the men accused of killing a woman in a murder-for-hire plot has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to court records.

Skyler Williams, 25, was just 17 years old when he was allegedly hired by Hamid Ghassemi to kill Ghassemi’s ex-wife, Taherah Ghassemi in 2015.

Williams was arrested with two other men for the murder after Taherah Ghassemi’s body was found in a wooded area in St. Helena Parish.

He took a plea deal in March 2023.

RELATED: Third suspect in alleged murder-for-hire plot pleads guilty to lesser charge

Documents show that Williams will be given credit for time served.

RELATED: Verdict announced in case of man involved in murder-for-hire plot against ex-wife

The victim’s husband, Hamid Ghassemi, was also found guilty of first-degree murder on August 15.

