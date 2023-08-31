Person injured in Thursday morning shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a shooting on Thursday morning, Aug. 31.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital after being shot on Augustus Street near Blackberry Street. They confirmed the patient was stable.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.