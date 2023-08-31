Person barricaded inside apartment, officials confirm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to someone who has barricaded themselves at an apartment complex on Thursday morning, Aug. 31.

Officials said this scene is unfolding at the Village of de Province on Blvd de Province in Baton Rouge.

No other details have been released. WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

