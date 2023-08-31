Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Multiple at-home test kits recalled because company lacked permission to distribute them

The company said it distributed the tests without getting proper pre-market clearance from the...
The company said it distributed the tests without getting proper pre-market clearance from the Food and Drug Administration.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Universal Meditech Inc. is recalling several at-home tests, including pregnancy tests, due to potentially inaccurate results.

They include PrestiBio Breast Milk Alcohol Test Strips, PrestiBio Ketone Test Strips and HealthyWiser KetoFast Ketone Test Strips.

The company said it distributed them without getting proper premarket clearance from the Food and Drug Administration.

It said the tests involved in the recall were manufactured between March 2021 and November of last year.

Meditech also is recalling other tests because it’s going out of business.

The full list of recall items is on the FDA website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Argument between City of Baker workers ends with shooting
I-TEAM: Heated argument preceded apparent shootout between city workers
Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of...
Tropical Storm Idalia leaves shredded homes, roads blocked with powerlines in Florida and Georgia
Biscuit the tortoise
100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family
FILE - Empty poll kiosks await voters at the Mississippi Second Congressional District Primary...
Election workers have gotten death threats and warnings they will be lynched, the US government says
A tortoise named Biscuit was reunited with his family Wednesday, August 30 after being found in...
Biscuit the 100-year-old tortoise