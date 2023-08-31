Man wanted for home invasion not found in barricaded apartment, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of barricading himself inside his parents’ apartment after allegedly participating in a home invasion overnight was gone when law enforcement went inside Thursday morning, Aug. 31.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were in contact with the man after he forced his way into his parents’ home and barricaded himself in, but he was not there when the hours-long standoff ended with them going inside.

The scene unfolded at the Village de Province on Blvd de Province in Baton Rouge.

Police said the man was part of a home invasion, and officers tracked him down to the apartment complex.

Everyone in the apartment got out, police confirmed.

The man is also wanted for several felonies as part of open investigations, police added.

This is an ongoing investigation.

