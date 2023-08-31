Facebook
Man barricades himself inside apartment after police track him down for home invasion, officials say

Emergency officials are responding to an apartment complex where a man has barricaded himself inside of his home on Thursday morning, Aug. 31.
By WAFB Staff
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to an apartment complex where a man has barricaded himself inside his parents’ home on Thursday morning, Aug. 31.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man is accused of being part of a home invasion that happened overnight.

This scene is unfolding at the Village de Province on Blvd de Province in Baton Rouge.

Police said officers tracked him down to the complex where he had forced his way into his parents’ apartment.

According to the police department, officers have tried to contact him for a few hours, but they are not sure if he is still inside. They are taking precautionary measures.

Everyone else has got out, police confirmed.

The man is also wanted for several felonies as part of open investigations, police added.

No other details have been released.

Developing on 9News Now, person barricaded at Baton Rouge apartment complex

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

