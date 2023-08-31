Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU campus safety and upgrades

As LSU kicks off the new year, they’re showing off some new security upgrades on campus.
By Alece Courville
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As LSU kicks off the new year, they’re showing off some new security upgrades on campus.

LSU conducted a campus lighting survey in April 2020, collecting light-level data throughout campus. Thousands of light level measurement points were read and tied to a GPS log identifying each location’s measurement.

This was done to understand what the existing conditions were at that time so we could determine where lighting could be improved.

  • Phase 1 prioritized high traffic parking lot areas across from Patrick F. Taylor Hall and Ag/Coliseum parking lots.
  • Phase 2 is currently 53% complete which includes The Quad, the path along Campus Lake, Highland Road, parking areas at pedestrian areas around Coates Hall.
  • Phase 3 construction has just begun and will focus on the UREC/Sorority Row, Pentagon Residential Community, the Campus Mounds, areas along North Stadium Road, parking lots along South Stadium Rd. and Skip Bertman Dr.

“Phase one is complete. Phase two should be done by November, and phase three just started and should be done by the spring.” explained Greg LaCour, director of campus planning.

With the lights also came some new security cameras.

There are now over 1,7000 cameras on campus, and they have been upgraded with newer technology and enhanced capabilities.

“We want to make sure we put the cameras in areas that will serve a purpose and be a deterrent for crime,” interim Chief of Police, Marshall Walters added.

Surveillance from the real-time cameras will help the newly restructured Office of Emergency Preparedness.

The office is designated for all hazards pertaining to campus safety, with operations in line with national standards and best practices in place.

“We are set up the same way as local and state governments. This platform allows us to feed directly into local and state governments during catastrophic events,” said Michael Antoine, Associate Vice President for campus.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Mayor Broome announced Thursday that the Baton Rouge Police Department facility known as the...
Mayor Broome announces BPRD Street Crime Unit will be disbanded and investigated amid fallout of Brave Cave investigation
As LSU kicks off the new year, they’re showing off some new security upgrades on campus.
LSU campus safety and upgrades
Skyler Williams (Source: EBRSO)
Suspect in alleged murder-for-hire plot sentenced to 30 years
Sig Sauer handgun
La. reinstates the second amendment sales tax holiday for Labor Day Weekend