LSU campus safety and upgrades

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As LSU kicks off the new year, they’re showing off some new security upgrades on campus.

LSU conducted a campus lighting survey in April 2020, collecting light-level data throughout campus. Thousands of light level measurement points were read and tied to a GPS log identifying each location’s measurement.

This was done to understand what the existing conditions were at that time so we could determine where lighting could be improved.

Phase 1 prioritized high traffic parking lot areas across from Patrick F. Taylor Hall and Ag/Coliseum parking lots.

Phase 2 is currently 53% complete which includes The Quad, the path along Campus Lake, Highland Road, parking areas at pedestrian areas around Coates Hall.

Phase 3 construction has just begun and will focus on the UREC/Sorority Row, Pentagon Residential Community, the Campus Mounds, areas along North Stadium Road, parking lots along South Stadium Rd. and Skip Bertman Dr.

“Phase one is complete. Phase two should be done by November, and phase three just started and should be done by the spring.” explained Greg LaCour, director of campus planning.

With the lights also came some new security cameras.

There are now over 1,7000 cameras on campus, and they have been upgraded with newer technology and enhanced capabilities.

“We want to make sure we put the cameras in areas that will serve a purpose and be a deterrent for crime,” interim Chief of Police, Marshall Walters added.

Surveillance from the real-time cameras will help the newly restructured Office of Emergency Preparedness.

The office is designated for all hazards pertaining to campus safety, with operations in line with national standards and best practices in place.

“We are set up the same way as local and state governments. This platform allows us to feed directly into local and state governments during catastrophic events,” said Michael Antoine, Associate Vice President for campus.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.