LPSO investigating shooting that injured 1 near Juban Road

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person, according to officials.

LPSO states that the shooting occurred at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Juban Road and Brown Road.

Officials state when deputies arrived on scene the shooter and victim were still at the scene.

The injured person was transported to a local hospital and the shooter was brought in for questioning, officials say.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241 x1 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

