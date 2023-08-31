LPSO identifies man shot, killed at intersection

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead at an intersection in Livingston Parish.

Sheriff Jason Ard identified the victim as Joshua Jermaine Stewart, 42, of Denham Springs.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the intersection of Juban Road and Brown Road.

Stewart was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to officials

Officials said the shooter was still at the scene when deputies arrived and taken in for questioning.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

