Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

La. reinstates the second amendment sales tax holiday for Labor Day Weekend

Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re into guns or maybe have considered buying your first one, this weekend you’ll be able to shave a little extra off on your purchase. State lawmakers have revived a sales tax holiday that was suspended back in 2018 known as the “Second Amendment Holiday”.

State Sen. Stewart Cathey (R) brought the holiday back now that the state is in a more comfortable financial position. The tax break was suspended back in 2018 out of budget concerns but the state now has almost 2 billion in surplus dollars.

“I’ve had several retailers that reached out and said hey we’d really love to see this come back. There are so many more things than just firearms that are exempted from taxes this weekend that we’ll probably sell more non firearms than any firearms this weekend,” said Sen. Cathey.

The tax break is expected to cost the state around $1.3 million in revenue. And according to the ATF, it’s estimated more than half of Louisiana household’s own firearms. The law exempts sales taxes on any firearm purchases, archery equipment, hunting apparel, even things like deer corn. However, it does not include things like off-road vehicles such as ATVs and boats.

“I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for the customers. I mean state and local sales tax here is about 10% and that puts some products out of people’s ability to purchase,” said Christopher Woosley with Precision Firearms who says the tax break is good for business all around.

He says when the tax holiday was first put in place, most who took advantage were people from all over, even out of state came into their stores.

“That’s money that stays here in Louisiana that would go to another state if we didn’t have this tax holiday. Honestly, I think it’s a win-win for everyone involved,” added Woosley.

The holiday will be in effect from September 1- 3.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Skyler Williams (Source: EBRSO)
Suspect in alleged murder-for-hire plot sentenced to 30 years
Full Interview: Susie Shephard joins 9News at 9
Full Interview: Susie Shephard joins 9News at 9
Dior Bar & Lounge.
I-TEAM: Fourth man linked to mass shooting in Baton Rouge
Argument between City of Baker workers ends with shooting
I-TEAM: Heated argument preceded apparent shootout between city workers