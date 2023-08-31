Facebook
Increasing rain chances into Labor Day weekend

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. weather forecast on Thursday, Aug. 31.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A surge of tropical moisture will be pushing west across the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. This will elevate rain chances into the scattered to numerous categories Friday - Monday. No one particular day will be a total washout. The increased clouds and rain chances will help keep daytime highs in the low to mid 90°s Saturday through Monday. The heaviest rain looks to stay to our east. Rain amounts over the next 7 days look to average between 0.5″-1.5″.

7 Day Rainfall Forecast
7 Day Rainfall Forecast(WAFB)
Grass Cutting Forecast
Grass Cutting Forecast(WAFB)

This moisture will also impact nearby locations which include Montgomery and Orlando, hosts to Southern and LSU football games this weekend. Make sure to pack a poncho just to be safe as sct’d t-showers are in the Southern forecast Saturday and iso’d t-showers for tailgating for LSU on Sunday. Temperatures for both games will start in the 80°s and eventually drop into the 70°s.

Gameday Forecast
Gameday Forecast(WAFB)
Gameday Forecast
Gameday Forecast(WAFB)

Drier and hotter weather will return locally by the middle of next week. Forecast confidence is very low though for the end of next week as long-range models basically split. We’ll keep an eye on how things might change in the coming days.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

Today's Weather Forecast
Fire risk increases locally, Idalia delivers catastrophic blow to Florida Big Bend