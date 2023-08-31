Increasing rain chances into Labor Day weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A surge of tropical moisture will be pushing west across the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. This will elevate rain chances into the scattered to numerous categories Friday - Monday. No one particular day will be a total washout. The increased clouds and rain chances will help keep daytime highs in the low to mid 90°s Saturday through Monday. The heaviest rain looks to stay to our east. Rain amounts over the next 7 days look to average between 0.5″-1.5″.
This moisture will also impact nearby locations which include Montgomery and Orlando, hosts to Southern and LSU football games this weekend. Make sure to pack a poncho just to be safe as sct’d t-showers are in the Southern forecast Saturday and iso’d t-showers for tailgating for LSU on Sunday. Temperatures for both games will start in the 80°s and eventually drop into the 70°s.
Drier and hotter weather will return locally by the middle of next week. Forecast confidence is very low though for the end of next week as long-range models basically split. We’ll keep an eye on how things might change in the coming days.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.