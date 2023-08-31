I-TEAM: Heated argument preceded apparent shootout between city workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several witnesses gave statements leading police to a suspect in an apparent shootout between two workers for the City of Baker.

Baker police obtained a warrant for Trenton Brown, 20, on an attempted second-degree murder charge as well as a weapons charge.

According to the warrant, witnesses said Brown and a coworker were arguing at the city workshop Tuesday afternoon. One witness told police both men talked about arming themselves with guns and argued so much that they had to be separated, the warrant states.

Other witnesses told police that Brown briefly left the job site and then returned with a gun, but Brown’s coworker had already left, according to the documents.

According to one witness, Brown later found his coworkers on Groom Road where both men pulled out firearms and shots rang out, the warrant states.

Brown’s coworker told police that he already had a firearm with him which he had brought to work for protection, the warrant explains.

Brown’s coworker added that Brown pulled onto the sidewalk in front of him and revealed a gun before allegedly saying “What’s up? I told you b****,” according to the warrant.

According to the warrant, other coworkers rushed to the scene where they discovered Brown was shot and helped him get to Lane Regional Medical Center.

The warrant states that Brown’s coworker later turned himself in and was issued a summons for illegal carrying of weapons.

Police officials explained they were unable to interview Brown because of the severity of his injuries, however, evidence led them to believe Brown was the aggressor in the situation.

Officials from the City of Baker initially tried to distance themselves from the shooting by saying the incident happened on private property while the workers were off the clock, but the new police documents show the shooting started as an out-of-control argument at the city’s job site.

