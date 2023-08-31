Facebook
I-TEAM: Fourth man linked to mass shooting in Baton Rouge

Dior Bar & Lounge.
Dior Bar & Lounge.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives have now linked a fourth man to a mass shooting last January at the now-shuttered Dior nightclub in Baton Rouge.

Investigators filed a warrant for Jron Hines, 17, who is now wanted on multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder in addition to a felony weapons charge.

Baton Rouge Police had already connected three other men to the shooting and arrested them earlier in the year.

According to the warrant, Hines and another one of the suspects named Nikeal Franklin snuck guns under Dior’s patio fence to two other men, Shawnchez Lamar and Jyshaun Jackson.

Later on, Hines and Franklin smuggled guns past Dior’s security by hiding the weapons in their pants pockets and entering the club through a side entrance, the warrant states.

The warrant explains that the four men had already been watching a stage at the front of Dior before retrieving the guns, and once they were armed, two of the men started shooting in that direction.

According to the warrant, police used text messages, videos from the shooting, and posts from the social media site Instagram to develop the four men as suspects.

The warrant does not identify which two men are the suspected shooters, however, both Franklin and Hines face attempted first-degree murder charges while Lamar and Jackson face principal to attempted first-degree murder charges.

Franklin and Lamar pleaded not guilty earlier this month and are scheduled for a motions hearing later in September.

Jackson’s arraignment is scheduled for early September.

At last check, Hines was not booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Click here to report a typo.

