Honey-Beer Wings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Who doesn’t love simple and delicious wings?! These sweet and salty wings are the perfect snacks for tailgating and Labor Day weekend gatherings. What are you waiting for?

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pound chicken wings, sectioned

2 tbsps honey

11 ounces beer

2 tbsps olive oil

1 tsp salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp ground paprika

2 tbsps minced garlic

2 tbsps soy sauce

Method:

In a skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Evenly distribute honey across bottom of skillet, add wings then cook until wings turn golden, stirring often. Season with salt, pepper and paprika then add minced garlic, mixing well. Add soy sauce and cook 1 additional minute, stirring constantly. Add beer, cover and cook 15 minutes. Uncover and allow sauce to reduce slightly, stirring often. Enjoy!

